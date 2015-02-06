NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - Venezuela's US oil refiner Citgo
Holding has restructured and raised the yield on a proposed
US$2.5bn financing package following lacklustre investor demand,
a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.
The company plans to use proceeds to pay a dividend to
state-owned oil company PDVSA.
The oil company has raised the yield on the US$1.5bn
offering to 12% area, and pledged 100% of the operating company
equity as collateral, the source told IFR.
Original price talk was 11.75%, which was wide to initial
price indications - or whispers - of high 10% to 11%.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran and
Natalie Harrison)