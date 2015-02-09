(Corrects size of Citgo bond to US$1.5bn in graf 2)
By Natalie Harrison
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (IFR) - Venezuela's U.S. oil refiner Citgo
Holding is expected to increase the size of a financing package
aimed at distributing a dividend to state-owned company PDVSA by
US$300m, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The company has upsized the 3.5-year loan portion of the
financing to US$1.3bn from US$1bn, while keeping the five-year
bond tranche unchanged at US$1.5bn.
Pricing terms for the financing remain unchanged from
Friday, when the company was forced to restructure the terms of
the sale and increase the yield on offer to entice investors.
Deutsche Bank is sole bookrunner on the financing package,
while Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual is joint lead
manager on the bond issue.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)