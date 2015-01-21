HOUSTON/CARACAS Jan 21 Refining company Citgo
Petroleum, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela's state-run oil firm
PDVSA, is putting its midstream assets up as a guarantee for
$2.5 billion in bonds and a loan that will be issued, according
to data from Thomson Reuters IFR.
PDVSA had offered Citgo for sale until last month, when it
received bids from at least four companies interested in the
750,000-barrel-per-day network, but it finally opted to raise
cash by using the refining unit as vehicle, amid declining crude
prices and difficulty finding money.
After a successful refinancing operation, Citgo offered
President Nicolas Maduro's government the option of contracting
new debt and transferring the money to Venezuela as an
alternative to avoid a sale of its assets, according to sources.
In the offer letter of the refinancing operation finished in
mid-2014, Citgo said in advance that it could hire another
credit facility of $750 million to $1 billion.
"With the closing of this offering, we expect to enter into
a new senior secured credit agreement, comprised of a revolving
credit facility with a total borrowing capacity of between $750
million and $1 billion," the document says.
It adds that Citgo would use the money to repay outstanding
debts, redeem any and all of its existing notes and pay a $300
million dividend to its shareholder, PDVSA.
The new debt operation, being handled by Deutsche Bank, also
includes $1.5 billion in bonds and the money will be transferred
to PDVSA. Citgo is also required to create a debt service
reserve to cover six months of interest payments and maintain
its debt to capitalization ratio below 75 percent.
Venezuela is struggling to find enough money to cover a
growing fiscal deficit because of declining oil prices. Around
96 percent of Venezuela's dollar revenue comes from crude and
products exports.
Venezuelan bonds have tumbled in recent months while
investors worried the country would face difficulties to pay
external debt and the government has tried to raise cash from
allies such as China and Qatar.
STAND BY
PDVSA took its refining unit off the auction block after
receiving offers from interested firms including Marathon
Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and
HollyFrontier Corp. Investors were not expecting the
company to go to the market again soon.
A source close to the deal told Reuters a deteriorating
political situation in Venezuela affected the sale attempt, as
did cratering margins in the United States.
Nevertheless, another refinery with participation of
Venezuela's PDVSA and operated by U.S. ExxonMobil,
Chalmette in Louisiana, is still for sale.
"The benefit on Chalmette is that it has three months before
it comes to a head. The market may have stabilized by then", the
source said.
