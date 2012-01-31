BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 CIT Group Inc, the business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain, said its quarterly profit fell 59 percent on lower interest income.
Fourth-quarter net income was $33.9 million, or 17 cents a share compared with $83.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
The small and mid-market lender, which emerged from one of the largest bankruptcies in U.S. history in December 2009, posted a total interest income of $492.4 million, a fall of 35 percent from the previous year.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $38 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer