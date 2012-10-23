* Third-quarter loss/shr $1.52 vs $0.16 year earlier
* Takes debt-redemption charge of $471 mln
* Shares down 7 pct
Oct 23 Small-business lender CIT Group Inc
posted its third straight quarterly loss, mainly on debt
refinancing charges, and said it plans to cut more costs over
the next few quarters.
CIT, led by former Merrill Lynch Chief Executive John Thain,
took a charge of $471 million related to the redemption of $4.6
billion of high-cost debt in the third quarter and its net loss
widened to $305 million, or $1.52 per share.
Operating expenses are running well above the target of
between 2 and 2.25 percent of average earning assets, Chief
Financial Officer Scott Parker told analysts on a post-earnings
conference call.
The company plans to reduce its quarterly operating run rate
by $15 million to $20 million, he added. The cost cuts will
include reductions in professional fees and employee costs.
CIT, which has a market value of about $8 billion, said in
August that it had eliminated or refinanced $30 billion of
high-cost debt since January 2010.
For the latest quarter, excluding one-time charges, CIT
reported pre-tax income of $170 million, down from $176 million
a year earlier.
Credit quality improved and the company did not report a
provision for credit losses in the latest quarter. The provision
was $47 million a year earlier
CIT's preliminary Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 16.7 percent
at the end of the third quarter, down from 18 percent a year
earlier.
CIT entered and emerged from bankruptcy in 2009. Thain was
named CEO in February 2010 and was given the task of
restructuring the company's operations as it struggled with
losses on subprime mortgage assets.
The company has been operating under a special oversight
agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York since
emerging from bankruptcy.
The New York-based company's shares, which have risen more
than 11 percent since it last reported quarterly results in
July, were trading down about 7 percent at $37.18 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.