China approves fewer GMO crop imports, hampering trade-US industry group
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
April 29 CIT Group Inc reported a 33 percent fall in quarterly profit as the small-business lender earned lower interest and fees on loans.
The lender's net income fell to $109.1 million, or 55 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $162.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total interest income fell about 9.4 percent to $323.3 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
LONDON, March 21 Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos.
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender