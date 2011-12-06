SINGAPORE Dec 6 Citigroup and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday announced plans to boost their transaction management services in Asia as banks seek to grow businesses that provide them with stable, recurring revenues.

Citi's Global Transaction Services unit said it has set up a centre in Singapore to help corporate clients develop more effective payments and collections systems using new internet, mobile, supply chain and analytic technologies.

ANZ, meanwhile, said it is rolling out an improved cash management platform to serve clients in Asia.

"It's being piloted in Hong Kong and Singapore as we speak," ANZ's CEO for South and Southeast Asia, Mark Robinson, told reporters.

ANZ, which has historically relied on Australia and New Zealand for most of its income, has been growing its Asian presence as part of a plan to lessen its dependence on its two main markets.

Management consultancy McKinsey said in a report last month the rapid shift of economic activity from Europe and North America to emerging markets has created difficulties for many corporations in areas such as cash management, funding, and risk management for currencies and interest rates.

