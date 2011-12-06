SINGAPORE Dec 6 Citigroup and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday
announced plans to boost their transaction management services
in Asia as banks seek to grow businesses that provide them with
stable, recurring revenues.
Citi's Global Transaction Services unit said it has set up a
centre in Singapore to help corporate clients develop more
effective payments and collections systems using new internet,
mobile, supply chain and analytic technologies.
ANZ, meanwhile, said it is rolling out an improved cash
management platform to serve clients in Asia.
"It's being piloted in Hong Kong and Singapore as we speak,"
ANZ's CEO for South and Southeast Asia, Mark Robinson, told
reporters.
ANZ, which has historically relied on Australia and New
Zealand for most of its income, has been growing its Asian
presence as part of a plan to lessen its dependence on its two
main markets.
Management consultancy McKinsey said in a report last month
the rapid shift of economic activity from Europe and North
America to emerging markets has created difficulties for many
corporations in areas such as cash management, funding, and risk
management for currencies and interest rates.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill)