SYDNEY, Sept 19 The Australian unit of Citigroup
has appointed Steven Mansell in a newly created role of
G10 rate strategist to support the bank's Australian and New
Zealand rates sales and trading platform, it said.
"Overall, it's an acknowledgement of increasing
globalisation of AUD products, whilst bringing G10 expertise to
local clients," said Chris Cox, co-head of global markets at
Citigroup.
Mansell, who was transferred from London, started his post
earlier this month in Sydney and will head a team of G10
strategists across the region. He will report to Mark Schofield,
global co-head of developed markets economics & rates strategy
in London and to Bruce Rolph, director of investment research in
Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.
Separately, Cox said the U.S. bank has moved its credit
trading operations back to Sydney from Hong Kong, to take
advantage of business opportunities.
The bank has named David Nardiello, formerly head of Citi's
exotic derivatives trading in New York, to lead the two-member
team. Ben Cranley is the other trader.
Several banks, including Citi, JPMorgan , TD
Securities and Societe Generale , moved trading
operations to Asia during the global credit crisis.
(Reported by Cecile Lefort)