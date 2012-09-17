SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Citigroup's Southeast Asia head of financial institutions, David Khoo, has resigned under two years after joining the U.S. bank, a banking source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Khoo, who has also worked for RBS and ABN AMRO, joined the firm in early 2011.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment, and an email to Khoo was returned with a message that his email address no longer exists in the organisation. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)