July 8 Citigroup Inc added two directors
on Monday as Chairman Mike O'Neill moved to provide the board
with more experience in corporate information systems and
auditing.
Gary Reiner, a former chief information officer at General
Electric Co, and James Turley, former chairman and chief
executive officer of accounting firm Ernst & Young, were elected
to the board, according to an announcement from the company.
O'Neill said two weeks ago that Citigroup might name as many
as three new directors to its 11-member board to add skills and
share the workload.
The board had been considering naming a new director with
technology expertise to better monitor the bank's efforts to
improve and integrate its information systems, Reuters reported
in early June.
Reiner was chief information officer at GE from 1996 to
2010, when he became an operating partner at private equity firm
General Atlantic LLC, Citigroup said. He is also a member of
Hewlett-Packard Co's board.
Turley led Ernst & Young from 2001 until his recent
retirement. O'Neill said Turley would join the board's audit
committee.