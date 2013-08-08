HONG KONG Aug 8 Citigroup Inc has named
Michael Borch as its new chief operating officer for its
corporate and investment bank in Asia-Pacific, replacing Chris
Laskowski in the role, according to an internal memo obtained by
Reuters on Thursday.
The move will allow Laskowski to focus on the roles he
retains as head of the financial entrepreneurs group for the
region and head of corporate and investment banking in Hong
Kong, the memo said.
Laskowski had held the COO role since 2010 and was
instrumental in the formation of Citigroup's China securities
joint venture.
Borch, who had headed the bank's coverage of clients in the
industrials and transportation sectors in Asia-Pacific, will
retain responsibility for the latter sector as he steps up to
the COO role.
A Citigroup spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.