SHANGHAI Feb 6 The China unit of
Citigroup Inc said on Monday it has received regulatory
approval to issue credit cards in China becoming the first
non-Asian bank to be allowed to run such business.
Citi, which has branches in 13 cities in China, said it will
likely launch the credit card business this year.
"This approval represents a significant milestone in the
continued expansion of Citi's business in China, a priority
market for Citi," Stephen Bird, chief executive officer, Citi
Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
"Our business in China continues to perform strongly across
both institutional and consumer lines, and our ability to
introduce a credit and commercial card proposition adds to our
healthy growth momentum in this key market."
About 40 foreign banks have set up locally incorporated
units in China, which allows them to carry out yuan-related
business, since 2007 when the first batch of banks were
approved.
However, their growth has been slow, making up only about 2
percent of the current total market share, partly because of
reluctance among Chinese consumers to bank with a foreign name
but also because of the tight regulatory environment.
Currently, the China unit of Hong-Kong Bank of East Asia
is the only foreign bank that has a credit card
operation on the mainland.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)