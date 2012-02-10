SHANGHAI Feb 10 Citigroup Inc plans
to increase staff in China, which is one of its fastest growing
businesses in the world, Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pandit
was quoted as saying.
The New York-based lender announced in December it was
cutting 4,500 jobs worldwide, joining other banks that have
slashed jobs as regulations have imposed tighter industry rules
and the economy remains weak.
But Pandit told the China Daily in an interview that
investment in China was needed as it is one of the fastest
growing economies.
"We would continue our investment in China," he said, adding
the bank hopes to tap opportunities in asset management business
and the corporate bond market.
Citi, which has branches in 13 cities in China, said on
Monday that it has received regulatory approval to issue credit
cards in China, the first non-Asian bank to receive permission.
It also signed an agreement with Shanghai-based Orient
Securities in June to launch a securities joint venture in the
country.
About 40 foreign banks have locally incorporated units in
China, allowing them to carry out yuan-related business, since
2007 when the first batch of banks were approved.
However, their growth has been slow, making up only about 2
percent of current total market share, partly because of
reluctance among Chinese consumers to bank with a foreign name
but also because of the tight regulatory environment.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)