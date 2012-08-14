HONG KONG Aug 14 Citibank will move the
head of its Los Angeles investment banking office, Vikram
Bhardwaj, to Hong Kong to helm its consumer investment banking
for the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters.
Bhardwaj will also lead the U.S. bank's healthcare coverage
for the Asia-Pacific, the memo said, and he will relocate to
Hong Kong in September. He will report to Farhan Faruqui, head
of corporate and investment banking for the Asia-Pacific.
Bhardwaj fills the role vacated by Pradeep Rao, who left
Citi earlier this year.
A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.