* Died Tuesday of cancer - reports

* Started her career as a bank teller

* Held senior roles at Wells, Lloyds

Feb 29 Terri Dial, a former senior executive of some of the world's largest banks and one of the leaders of Citigroup's post-crisis restructuring, has died.

Dial, 62, died Tuesday of pancreatic cancer, according to media reports. Citi Chief Executive Vikram Pandit sent a message to the bank's staff Wednesday confirming her passing.

"Starting as a teller, she rose to become one of the most influential bankers of her generation -- and by any measure, one of the most powerful women in our industry," Pandit said.

Dial joined Citi in the summer of 2008 as chief executive of its consumer banking business and global head of the company's consumer strategy, having been lured away from a job in London running retail banking for Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Dial was considered so important to Lloyds that the bank's shares fell when rumors first circulated she might leave.

She ran the Citi unit for 18 months before taking on a senior adviser role in early 2010. There were press reports in late 2009 that an outside review of Citi management, ordered by U.S. regulators, questioned her managerial skills. Citi declined to address the report; Dial stepped down three months later.

Before her stints at Citi and Lloyds, Dial made her mark at Wells Fargo & Co, where she had served as president and CEO of Wells Fargo Bank. She retired from the bank in 2001 after nearly three decades at the company and became chairman of Internet search firm LookSmart. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)