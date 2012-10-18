LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - Bill Mills, North America CEO at Citigroup will also serve as CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa on an interim basis, Mike Corbat said in an internal memo circulated within the region.

Citi's business and functional heads who reported to Vikram Pandit and John Havens will report to Corbat, excluding Japan which will report to Gene McQuade.

Corbat served as CEO for EMEA before his promotion this week to CEO of the bank.