LONDON Jan 30 Citigroup is expanding its
European power and gas trading and sales desk, a company
spokesman told Reuters, declining to disclose the reasons for
the expansion at a time when other banks have reduced their
presence in these markets.
"Citi is in the process of expanding power and gas trading
in Europe. We have made a number of hires in sales and trading
since the autumn of last year," the spokesman said.
Citi's London power and gas desk currently employs 10
people, up from seven before the expansion, the spokesman said.
Several large investment banks have cut staff in their
European power and gas trading divisions or shut them down
completely over the past couple of years in response to tighter
regulation and reduced opportunities for arbitration.
Earlier in January, Bank of America Merrill Lynch closed its
European power and gas desk. Deutsche Bank shut
power and gas trading in December 2012.
Some utilities have also cut power and gas trading staff in
Europe due to financial pressures.