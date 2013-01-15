LONDON Jan 15 U.S. bank Citigroup said it has appointed Linos Lekkas as head of investment banking in central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region as part of a regional restructuring.

Lekkas will continue as head of corporate and investment banking for central Europe, Citi said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

Cisco Abularach will also widen his responsibilities to become head of mergers and acquisitions in CEMEA, the memo said.