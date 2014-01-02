WASHINGTON Jan 2 Citigroup Inc. paid $250 million to taxpayer-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to settle a lawsuit over soured mortgage securities, the regulator of the two housing finance firms said on Thursday.

General Electric Co. also paid $6.25 million to settle a similar suit, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a press release. Both Citi and GE previously settled the claims in 2013, but neither had disclosed the terms.