LONDON May 25 Anindya Mohinta, formerly Citi's director of mining and steel research, joined Goldman Sachs as executive director, fundamental strategies, this month, sources said this week.

Before joining Citi in 2010, Mohinta worked as an analyst for Marble Bar Asset Management and for JP Morgan Chase.

Citi confirmed Mohinta is no longer with the firm while Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the move. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)