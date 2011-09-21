LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Jason Bruhl as its new head of European high-yield syndicate, filling a vacancy left by the departure of Lee Hope in June, a source familiar with the matter said.

Bruhl joins Citi as a managing director from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director in European high-yield sales. He has more than 10 years of experience in European leveraged finance origination, starting his career at Deutsche Bank.

Bruhl will report to Paul Simpkin, head of European leveraged finance, and Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income syndicate, who took over responsibility for high-yield syndication after Hope left.

The boom in European companies' high-yield issuance since the second half of 2009 has created a shortage of experienced officials in the sector, and banks, who shed staff in the aftermath of the financial crisis, have found it difficult, and expensive, to rebuild new teams.

Ironically, the focus has shifted to possible leveraged finance job cuts recently, with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis causing a seizure in capital markets.

IFR reported last week that the axe has already fallen at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Stephen Paras, a managing director in leveraged finance capital markets at BAML, has been put at risk, along with at least one other banker, a vice president, sources close to the matter said.

Lee Hope began his new role as head of high-yield research at Credit Suisse earlier this month, reporting to Mathew Cestar, head of leveraged finance in EMEA, and replacing Ben Booth who has moved to a sales role.

Hope worked in credit research at Citi before joining the bank's syndication team, and prior to that worked in research positions at UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Booth replaces Guy Douglas, former head of high-yield sales at Credit Suisse, who moved to Nomura in July as co-head of capital markets for acquisition and leveraged finance.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)