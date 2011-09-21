LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Jason Bruhl
as its new head of European high-yield syndicate, filling a
vacancy left by the departure of Lee Hope in June, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Bruhl joins Citi as a managing director from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director in European
high-yield sales. He has more than 10 years of experience in
European leveraged finance origination, starting his career at
Deutsche Bank.
Bruhl will report to Paul Simpkin, head of European
leveraged finance, and Peter Charles, head of EMEA fixed income
syndicate, who took over responsibility for high-yield
syndication after Hope left.
The boom in European companies' high-yield issuance since
the second half of 2009 has created a shortage of experienced
officials in the sector, and banks, who shed staff in the
aftermath of the financial crisis, have found it difficult, and
expensive, to rebuild new teams.
Ironically, the focus has shifted to possible leveraged
finance job cuts recently, with the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis causing a seizure in capital markets.
IFR reported last week that the axe has already fallen at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Stephen Paras, a managing director in leveraged finance
capital markets at BAML, has been put at risk, along with at
least one other banker, a vice president, sources close to the
matter said.
Lee Hope began his new role as head of high-yield research
at Credit Suisse earlier this month, reporting to Mathew Cestar,
head of leveraged finance in EMEA, and replacing Ben Booth who
has moved to a sales role.
Hope worked in credit research at Citi before joining the
bank's syndication team, and prior to that worked in research
positions at UBS and Deutsche Bank.
Booth replaces Guy Douglas, former head of high-yield sales
at Credit Suisse, who moved to Nomura in July as co-head of
capital markets for acquisition and leveraged finance.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)