LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Alexandra
MacMahon as its new head of EMEA FIG debt capital markets
following the departure of previous head Chris Lees this week.
MacMahon joined Citigroup around 18 months ago and was
looking after the bank's UK and Irish clients. She previously
co-headed FIG DCM at Morgan Stanley and Credit Agricole.
MacMahon, who reports to Paul Young, head of debt capital
markets EMEA, will work closely with Simon McGeary, head of new
products group at Citi.
Lees left Citi for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, moving out
of client coverage to run the bank's supranational and agency,
as well financial institutions bond syndicate desk
