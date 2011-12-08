(Follows alerts)

Dec 9 Japan's regulator Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will ask the Financial Services Agency (FSA) to punish Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc for trying to manipulate a short-term interest rate benchmark, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Citigroup Global employees lobbied a number of participating banks to submit interest rates that would ensure the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, moved to the brokerage's advantage, the Japanese business daily said, citing sources.

The rate is calculated by averaging quotes submitted by major banks. When the Tibor declines, fundraising costs for borrowers also follow suit.

Financial watchdog, FSA, plans to soon hit Citibank Japan Ltd, the Japanese arm of Citigroup Inc, with a partial business suspension order, accusing it of failing to properly explain risks involved with its financial products. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)