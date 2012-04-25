MUMBAI, April 25 U.S. bank Citigroup has
bought six floors of office space in Mumbai for 9.85 billion
rupees ($186.7 million) from a consortium led by the Purnendu
Chatterjee Group, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.
Two Citigroup entities - Citibank NA and Citigroup Global
Markets - have bought more than 297,000 square feet at First
International Finance Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The move by Citi follows other international banking and
financial sector companies like Lazard and Standard Chartered
that have shifted to the new business district in the
central part of the city from Nariman Point in south Mumbai.
"This investment represents yet another significant
commitment by Citi to its franchise in India," the newspaper
quoted a Citi spokesperson as saying.
Citi will shift all consumer-facing businesses such as
finance, core banking and private banking to the new office,
leaving administrative departments, finance, legal and HR at its
present office in south Mumbai, the report said.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)