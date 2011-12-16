TOKYO Dec 16 Citigroup's Japan
banking unit said on Friday its CEO will step down following a
Japanese regulator's decision to punish it for improper sales of
financial products.
Darren Buckley, President & CEO of Citibank Japan, will step
down on January 10, to be replaced by Peter Eliot, currently
Citi's country head in Thailand, on an interim basis, the bank
said in a statement.
Citi said it will eventually appoint "a senior Japanese
banker" to permanently head the unit.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)