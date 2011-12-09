* Trader found trying to influence Tibor at UBS, Citi units

* SESC asks FSA to take punitive actions against the units

* Citi also under regulatory scrutiny on separate case (Recasts with announcement)

By Noriyuki Hirata and Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Dec 9 Financial authorities in Tokyo are set to take punitive action against Japanese units of UBS and Citigroup after the markets watchdog said on Friday a trader was found to have tried to influence a short-term interest rate benchmark at the two firms.

UBS and Citi units could face a stiff penalty including a suspension of operations for several months. Cases of a similar nature in Japan in the past have led to suspension of operations.

For Citi, it is a new headache, with sources also saying last week that it is under scrutiny for a separate matter. In response, the company is expected to reshuffle its top management in Japan and take other steps to improve its business practices.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said a trader in his 30s lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower rates to move the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, to the advantage of his derivatives trading.

His attempt to influence Tibor started around March 2007 at UBS Securities Japan and continued when he left the firm and joined Citigroup Global Markets Japan in 2009, the SESC said, adding Citi fired the trader in September 2010 after the improper practice was found.

At Citi, the trader's boss was also found to have been involved in the rate-influence attempt, the SESC said.

UBS, CITI COMMENT

The SESC said it did not find that Tibor was influenced as the result of the attempts.

Still, these actions are "extremely wrong and malicious from the viewpoints of the public interest and investor protection and could undermine fairness of markets," the SESC said in a statement.

The market watchdog asked the Financial Services Agency, Japan's financial regulator, to pursue penalties, including suspension of operations.

"Citigroup Global Markets Japan takes the matter very seriously and sincerely apologises to clients and all parties concerned for the issues that led to the recommendation," the company said in a statement.

"The company has started working diligently to address the issues raised," it said.

"We take today's announcement seriously. We will be fully cooperative with the regulators," UBS said in a statement.

Sources said last week the FSA may also seek penalties against Citibank Japan Ltd, saying the unit failed to properly explain risks involved with its financial products.

Citibank Japan CEO Darren Buckley is likely to be replaced by Peter Eliot, Citi's country head in Thailand, one source said. Buckley is also CEO of Citigroup Japan Holdings.

In 2004, regulators forced Citi to close its private banking business due to lax controls in the prevention of money laundering. It was punished again in 2009 for the same violation and forced to suspend retail bank marketing activities for a month. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)