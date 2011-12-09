TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese financial authorities said on Friday they are seeking punitive action against units of Citigroup and UBS AG, accusing their employees of trying to influence a short-term interest rate benchmark.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said it will ask the Financial Services Agency to pursue penalties.

Citigroup Global Markets Japan employees lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower rates to move the Tokyo interbank offered rate, or Tibor, to their advantage, it said.

One of the traders was formerly from UBS where he had also tried to do the same, an SESC official said.

Sources said earlier that the bankers in question joined Citi about two years ago from other foreign investment banks. They were either fired or left Citi after the firm found out about their conduct last year, the sources said.

