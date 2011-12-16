TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's financial regulator slapped penalties on Japanese units of Citigroup and UBS on Friday, including a month-long suspension of retail marketing of financial products by a Citi unit for violating rules on retail sales of such products.

The Financial Services Agency also said it would penalise the Japan securities units of Citigroup and UBS after finding that an individual who worked UBS then moved to Citi had along with his boss at Citi attempted to influence the Tokyo interbank offered rate (Tibor).

The Financial Services Agency's ban on Citibank Japan Ltd's marketing of financial products to retail clients will be in effect from Jan. 10 to Feb. 9.

Last week, Japan's market watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, said a trader in his 30s lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower rates to influence Tibor to the advantage of his derivatives trading when he was working at Japanese units of UBS and Citigroup. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann)