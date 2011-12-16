TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's financial regulator
slapped penalties on Japanese units of Citigroup and UBS
on Friday, including a month-long suspension of retail
marketing of financial products by a Citi unit for violating
rules on retail sales of such products.
The Financial Services Agency also said it would penalise
the Japan securities units of Citigroup and UBS after finding
that an individual who worked UBS then moved to Citi had along
with his boss at Citi attempted to influence the Tokyo interbank
offered rate (Tibor).
The Financial Services Agency's ban on Citibank Japan Ltd's
marketing of financial products to retail clients will be in
effect from Jan. 10 to Feb. 9.
Last week, Japan's market watchdog, the Securities and
Exchange Surveillance Commission, said a trader in his 30s
lobbied other banks to offer higher or lower rates to influence
Tibor to the advantage of his derivatives trading when he was
working at Japanese units of UBS and Citigroup.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Edmund Klamann)