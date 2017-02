DUBAI/LONDON Dec 3 Citigroup's head of TMT for EMEA will leave the investment bank as part of an ongoing restructuring plan, as Wall Street faces another tough year ahead due to increased regulation and a weak global economy, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Daniel Bailey will leave with immediate effect and his position will be assumed by Citi's EMEA head of M&A, Wilhelm Schulz.

Reached by telephone, Bailey declined to comment. Citi also declined to comment.