WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday it had fined subsidiaries of Citigroup $28.8 million for giving "the runaround to borrowers" on mortgage servicing, by keeping borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or making it difficult for them to apply for relief.

CitiMortgage will pay an estimated $17 million to compensate wronged consumers, as well as a civil penalty of $3 million, the CFPB said. CitiFinancial Services will refund approximately $4.4 million to consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $4.4 million.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)