Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Monday it had fined subsidiaries of Citigroup $28.8 million for giving "the runaround to borrowers" on mortgage servicing, by keeping borrowers in the dark about options to avoid foreclosure or making it difficult for them to apply for relief.
CitiMortgage will pay an estimated $17 million to compensate wronged consumers, as well as a civil penalty of $3 million, the CFPB said. CitiFinancial Services will refund approximately $4.4 million to consumers, and pay a civil penalty of $4.4 million.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
