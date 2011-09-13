NEW YORK, Sept 13 Citigroup Inc.'s (C.N) Citi Private Bank has hired a longtime trust executive to help unify the bank's teams of field specialists and trust administrators.

Robert Laughlin, a more than 20-year industry veteran who most recently served as president of Neuberger Berman Trust Company, will become head of the North American arm of Citi Trust in late September.

The job was created to pull wealth planners and administration "under one umbrella" Citi Private Bank, North America CEO Peter Charrington told Reuters in an interview.

Charrington said Laughlin's hire is part of a broader effort to build the private bank's presence that is likely to include hiring more bankers over the next few years. The private bank serves ultra high net worth individuals with roughly $25 million or more in investable assets.

By unifying the two groups under one top manager, Charrington expects client services to be smoother. In some cases, planners in the field may turn to the services of a trust administrator for clients.

Citi's team of wealth planners, led by Art Giacosa, is currently spread throughout 26 offices across North America. Wealth planners include bankers, credit, investment, trust and estate planning specialists. The team of trust officers, led by Pete Randazzo, is primarily located in both Delaware and South Dakota and is focused on sales administration.

Both Giacosa and Randazzo will report to Laughlin.

"We wanted to find somebody of Rob's gravitas, who also has excellent client skills," Charrington said.

Laughlin will be based in New York and will report to Charrington and Paul James, global head of Citi Trust Services.

Globally, Citi Trust has more than $50 billion in assets under management.

At Neuberger Berman, Laughlin, 46, oversaw trust, estate and investment services for high net worth individuals and small to mid-sized institutional clients. His experience also includes more than 10 years in a variety of leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co's global fiduciary services business.

Charrington also said Laughlin's knowledge of international business will help to broaden Citi's North American platform to clients around the world.

"It sends a very powerful statement for clients in banks focused on growing business," Charrington said. "During a challenging time market-wise and competition-wise, it doesn't make that easy, but we see it as a very interesting opportunity to gain market share."

He said Citi Private Bank has been working to expand its foothold since parent company Citi (C.N) sold its Smith Barney brokerage unit to create Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in January 2009.

(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Richard Satran)