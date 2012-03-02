(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Parsons has been chairman since 2009 and on the board for 16 years)

March 2 Richard Parsons is stepping down as chairman of Citigroup Inc and is expected to be replaced by Michael O'Neill, the former chief executive of Bank of Hawaii Corp, the Wall Street Journal's website reported late on Friday afternoon.

Parsons told directors Friday he does not plan to stand for re-election at the annual shareholder meeting next month, the Journal said. Parsons became chairman in 2009 and has been on the board for 16 years.

Citigroup spokesman Jon Diat could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York.)