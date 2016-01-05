PRAGUE Jan 5 The Czech central bank has approved the sale of Citibank's Czech retail business to Raiffeisenbank, Raiffeisenbank said on Tuesday.

Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been disclosed. The deal had already been approved by the Czech anti-monopoly office.

Citi said at the time the financial terms were "not material" to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.

Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European country, a market that has helped profits at western banks thanks to surviving the global financial crisis without any large losses.

Raiffeisen said the deal would take effect on Feb 29. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)