SINGAPORE Feb 28 Citigroup's private bank on Tuesday named Yvonne Siew as head of Asia real estate, replacing Quek Kwang Meng who is leaving after more than 20 years with the U.S. lender.

Siew, who has been with Citi Private Bank since 2005, will continue to be based in Singapore and report to Daniel O'Donnell, who is global head of private equity at real estate, according to a internal note seen by Reuters.

"Kwang Meng Quek will be leaving Citi Private Bank in March to pursue real estate development opportunities in Shanghai, China," the note added.

A Citi spokesman confirmed the contents of the note. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)