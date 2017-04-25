MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday.
The move allows Citi to return to the kingdom after an absence of 13 years and comes as the Gulf country seeks to diversify its funding resources away from oil revenues under its National Transformation Plan.
Citi had formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Reuters in March.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.