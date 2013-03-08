ISTANBUL, March 8 Citigroup is in exclusive talks with Denizbank over the sale of its consumer banking unit in Turkey, part of the U.S.-based bank's plan to rationalise its global businesses, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

"They are firstly going to sign an exclusivity agreement with Denizbank and the final agreement is expected to be announced within a month," one of the sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Citi and Denizbank declined to comment.