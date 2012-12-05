ISTANBUL Dec 5 Citigroup is looking at the
possible sale of its consumer banking business in Turkey,
leaving it to focus on corporate and commercial banking in the
country, its local unit said on Wednesday.
A source familiar with the matter said the bank had already
held talks on a possible deal.
Citigroup said earlier it was cutting 11,000 jobs worldwide
to save as much as $1.1 billion a year in costs, and that plan
would include selling or significantly scaling back its consumer
operations in Turkey.
"As part of its global strategy ... Citi has started to
evaluate options for the sale of its retail banking operations
in Turkey," Citi Turkey said in a statement.
Citi has more than 2,000 staff in Turkey, where it operated
its first branch in 1981. It launched its consumer banking
business there in 1996 and in 2006 bought a 20 percent stake in
Akbank, the country's largest privately owned bank, but sold
half that stake in May.
It first started doing business in Turkey in 1975, offering
corporate banking services, and launched commercial banking
services in 1998.