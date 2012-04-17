(Corrects description of Semler, Brossy, a compensation
* Only 45 pct of shareholders for compensation plan
* Chairman Parsons calls outcome "serious matter"
* "Say on Pay" referendum required by SEC Dodd-Frank rule
By David Henry
DALLAS, April 17 Citigroup Inc
shareholders gave a vote of no confidence to the bank's
executive compensation plan on Tuesday, dealing a surprise
embarrassment to Chief Executive Vikram Pandit.
Only 45 percent of shareholders endorsed the pay plan in an
advisory vote required under the Dodd-Frank law, Michael Helfer,
general counsel and corporate secretary, said at Citi's annual
meeting, citing preliminary vote totals.
Citigroup's failed "say on pay" measure is the latest signal
that shareholders are turning up the pressure on top executives
who have failed to deliver improved performance. Goldman Sachs
Group Inc struck a compromise with shareholder activists
last month to avoid a similar showdown over board leadership at
its annual meeting.
On Monday, Citigroup posted a 2 percent decline in net
income for the first quarter from a year earlier, reflecting the
bank's difficulties as it works to boost profits in a sluggish
global economy. Still, Citigroup shares, up more than 33 percent
so far this year, rose 3.9 percent to $35.35 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Richard Parsons, chairman of the board, called the outcome
"a serious matter" and said directors would meet shareholder
representatives to discuss their objections.
The Citigroup vote tally surprised some analysts who follow
corporate governance issues.
"I would think that, given the amount of public and
regulatory attention that Citigroup has had for the last four
years, that they would not be in a position to go to a meeting
and have a negative investor vote," said Beth Young, a senior
research associate for GMI Ratings in New York.
Shareholders are also expected to pressure executives of
other companies at annual meetings in the coming weeks,
including Janus Capital Group and US Steel. Last
week, casino equipment maker International Game Technology
got only 44 percent shareholder support for its pay
vote.
Citigroup may have upset shareholders by increasing Pandit's
pay to $14.8 million last year, similar to executive pay levels
before the credit crisis struck, despite the challenges that the
bank still faces. Last month, Citigroup was one of only a
handful of large financial institutions that failed to win
approval from regulators for a dividend increase or share
buyback.
Pandit received only a symbolic $1 in 2010, and just
$128,741 in 2009, noted Todd Sirras, a partner at compensation
consulting firm Semler, Brossy, which tracks the "say on pay"
votes.
Another area of concern to proxy advisers was the bank's
2011 retention awards, stock grants aimed at convincing
executives not to jump ship, Sirras said.
"Retention awards in the current environment tend to be
viewed negatively," Sirras said.
ISS, a research firm that advises institutional investors on
corporate proxy issues, recommended siding against the board and
voting "no" on the 2011 pay plan. Glass Lewis & Co, another
governance advisory firm, recommended voting against the
compensation plan.
The majority of Citigroup shares are held by institutional
investors, but professional money managers were not an obvious
presence at the meeting. Only a few hundred people were in the
half-filled ballroom in Dallas.
Shareholders who spoke were small investors or
representatives of groups promoting social causes. No
representatives of major investment management firms spoke.
