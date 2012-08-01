BRIEF-New York Times sets quarterly dividend of 4 cents/shr
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it hired Deutsche Bank senior private banker Steven Young for Citi Private Bank as a New York-based adviser to ultra-rich people, starting in October.
Young joined Deutsche Bank in 2006, where he worked as a senior private banker in New York. Before that he spent nine years at JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he worked in New York and London as a private banker and a corporate adviser with the bank's financial sponsors business.
Previously he was based in Seattle and held positions in Bank of America's private bank and at Seafirst Bank, a predecessor bank. He started at Arthur Andersen in 1977 as a senior analyst in their management consulting business.
Citigroup, which is divesting its Smith Barney wealth management business, has in the past two years been on a hiring spree to expand a global private bank that oversees about $250 billion in assets. Citi Private bank seeks to manage money for people with at least $25 million to invest.
A Citi spokeswoman declined to disclose the scope of Young's private banking practice. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year