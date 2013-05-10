May 9 A former Dewey & LeBoeuf partner has
resolved a dispute with Citibank after he accused the bank of
defrauding him and his fellow partners when they signed up for a
loan program to finance their capital contribution into the
ailing firm.
Citibank sued former Dewey partner Steven Otillar in May
2012 for defaulting on a $209,000 loan that financed his capital
in the now-defunct law firm. Otillar now works at the law firm
Akin Gump Struss Hauer & Feld.
Otillar filed an opposing motion in August, claiming he did
not owe Citibank payment and that the bank had "fraudulently
induced" him and other Dewey partners to sign up for the capital
loan program when it knew of the firm's precarious financial
state. Otillar said Citibank had a duty to disclose whatever
knowledge it may have possessed regarding Dewey's true financial
condition to Otillar and other partners who received loans from
Citibank.
In a single-paragraph order on Thursday, New York federal
Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case after Citibank and
Otillar worked out a settlement. In his order, Stanton said that
"all claims asserted by (Citibank) ... and all counterclaims
asserted by the defendants against Citibank shall be and hereby
are dismissed." He did not provide any further details.
The case had put the spotlight on disputes between law firm
partners and banks over financing arrangements.
The settlement comes two months after similar fraud claims
against Citibank were thrown out by a California judge. Two
former partners of another defunct law firm, Howrey, sued
Citibank in September 2011, accusing the bank of committing
fraud and scamming partners into putting capital into the ailing
firm despite knowing of the firm's weakened financial condition.
That lawsuit was tossed out on March 10 by Superior Court
Judge Peter Busch, who said the bank owed no duty of disclosure
to the partners, Stephen O'Neal and David Buoncristiani, about
their firm's financial state.
Helen Davis Chaitman, a lawyer for Otillar, declined to
discuss the terms of the Dewey settlement. "It's confidential,"
she said. Otillar did not respond to a request for comment.
Citibank spokeswoman Natalie Marin said of the dismissal:
"We are pleased with the decision." Michael Luskin, a lawyer for
the bank, added: "Case settled, action dismissed, Citi
delighted. No further comment."
In Dewey's demise, at least one other mirroring lawsuit over
a capital loan remains, but it is being waged against Barclays
Bank, not Citibank. That lawsuit, which dates back to
February, was brought by former Dewey partner and entertainment
lawyer L. Londell McMillan, who accused Barclays and Dewey
leaders of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme in connection with
the capital loan program.
The case is Citibank, N.A. v. Otillar et al, No.
12-cv-05092.