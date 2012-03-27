(Refiles to correct spelling of current CEO's surname in
TOKYO, March 27 Citibank Japan is set to appoint
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc director Kazuya
Jono as its new president, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Tuesday.
The Citigroup Inc unit hopes to rebuild its operations
in Japan under the new 57 year-old chief, after receiving its
third administrative penalty from Japan's financial watchdog at
the end of last year, the paper said.
Current CEO Peter Eliot will become the president of
Citigroup Japan Holdings, the paper said.
Citibank Japan declined to comment.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)