TOKYO, March 30 Citibank Japan Ltd said it will
appoint Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group director Kazuya
Jono as its president and chief executive effective June 1, as
it seeks to bolster its governance and management framework.
Citibank Japan, a unit of Citibank NA, is working to
rebuild its operations after it was hit by Japan's financial
watchdog in January with its third penalty in eight years for
regulatory violations.
"Citi management and I consider Japan to be a strategically
important market, and we look forward to working closely with
Mr. Jono as part of our new management team in Japan," Citibank
NA CEO Gene McQuade said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
McQuade was in Tokyo to announce the appointment.
Jono's 35-year career at SMFG has included positions in
corporate banking, retail banking and risk management.
Peter Eliot, the current interim president and chief
executive of Citibank Japan, will become president and CEO of
Citigroup Japan Holdings from June 1.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)