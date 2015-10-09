Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
PRAGUE Oct 9 The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved Raiffeisenbank's acquisition of Citibank's retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic, the watchdog said on Friday.
Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been disclosed. Citi said at the time the financial terms were "not material" to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.
Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European country, a market that has helped profits at western banks after coming out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.