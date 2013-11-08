BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(Clarifies CITIC is Chinese company in lead)
HONG KONG Nov 8 China's CITIC Securities plans to strengthen its hold on the country's top fund manager by buying a further 3.2 percent stake in China Asset Management Co (China AMC) for up to 650 million yuan ($107 million).
China's biggest securities broker plans to buy the stake from South Industry Asset Management Co, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday, taking it's holding in the asset manager to 62.2 percent.
CITIC's majority holding in China AMC was secured this year when it bought a 10 percent stake in China AMC from Wuxi Guolian Development Group to take its shareholding to 59 percent. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.