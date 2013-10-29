BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
Oct 29 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 13.4 percent y/y at 30.9 billion yuan ($5.1 billion)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cug34v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes