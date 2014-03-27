March 27 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 26.2 percent y/y at 39.18 billion yuan ($6.31 billion)

* Says sees deposits rising by about 14 percent in 2014 versus 17.58 percent in 2013

Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/mef97v

($1 = 6.2094 Chinese Yuan)