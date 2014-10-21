BRIEF-E.ON SE: bookrunner says orders below 6.72 euros risk missing
* E.ON SE: bookrunner says orders below 6.72 euros risk missing; books close at 7.40pm UK Further company coverage:
Oct 21 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd
* Says appointment of Zhu Jialin as deputy head of the bank gets regulatory approval
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/122k8Xu
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* E.ON SE: bookrunner says orders below 6.72 euros risk missing; books close at 7.40pm UK Further company coverage:
* Anderson will be succeeded in role of chairman by current director, tony sewell
* National Front dismisses him as Merkel's "vassal" (Adds quotes, background)