HONG KONG Nov 5 CITIC Securities will buy the remaining 80.1 percent of Asian brokerage CLSA it does not already own from Credit Agricole for $941.7 million, it said on Monday.

The overall transaction values CLSA at $1.25 billion and is subject to regulatory approval, CITIC Securities and Credit Agricole said in a joint statement.

CITIC Securities first bought 19.9 percent of CLSA in July, when it said it would look to buy the remaining stake in the brokerage. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)