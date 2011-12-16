PARIS Dec 16 CITIC Securities
, China's top brokerage, said regulatory approval for
its $374 million deal to buy French bank Credit Agricole's
stakes in brokerage brands CLSA and Cheuvreux would
likely take longer than expected.
CITIC said on Friday the deals should now be completed in
early 2012, instead of by the end of this year.
Its CITIC Securities International Co Ltd unit agreed in
June to buy a 19.9 percent stake in each of the two firms from
Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank.
Credit Agricole was not available to comment. The bank
struck the deal with CITIC as part of a broad strategic overhaul
under new management to focus on retail banking and cut back on
riskier investment banking.
Although Credit Agricole would be open to letting the
Chinese broker eventually raise its stake, according to a source
familiar with management's thinking, the bank would not want to
lose majority control of at least 50 percent.
