BRIEF-Citrix working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage:
Dec 3 CITIC Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell 51 percent stake in Qinghai unit for 1.09 billion yuan (177.24 million US dollar)
Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 13 Cyprus will try again to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday. "We are finding it difficult (to privatise Cyta)...", Georgiades said at an event at the London School of Economics. "But we will have another go."
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition